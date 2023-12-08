“Muay Thai in the US is growing” – Jo Nattawut says America is starting to embrace ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

Jo Nattawut is no stranger to competing in big contests under the ONE Championship banner as his record with the promotion shows.

The Thai veteran is grateful to be a part of the sport he has dedicated his life to as it is in a constant state of growth.

Thanks to ONE Championship and some of the biggest names in the sport, Muay Thai has been put on the map as one of the most exciting and action-packed combat sports there is.

For a long time, it was yet to really gain a foothold in the United States but this barrier is slowly and surely breaking down which is incredibly exciting.

In an interview with Combat Press, ‘Smokin’ Jo spoke about how a rising tide raises all ships and he is excited to see all aspects of the sport he has dedicated his life to grow:

“You know, for real, now, Muay Thai in the US is growing every single day. It’s growing so much.

Everything about Muay Thai is growing more. The gym business. All the businesses about Muay Thai.”

Jo Nattawut embodies some of the best attributes about the sport of Muay Thai

Fans only need to look back at the recent years of competition that Jo Nattawut has faced to find out why Muay Thai is so exciting right now.

Not only is the level of competition arguably better than it has ever been, the top fighters are always testing themselves under the ONE Championship banner.

That means that a competitor like Nattawut may not have an extensive win streak but when you see the kind of challenges that he has been taking on, it only makes the sport more exciting.

December 8 sees “Smokin’” Jo return to the Circle for the second time this year where he will welcome a new and exciting contender into the division in the form of American Luke Lessei.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.