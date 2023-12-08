“Get more eyes, more views” – Jo Nattawut thrilled more people are witnessing the ‘beautiful striking’ that Muay Thai brings

Veteran fighter Jo Nattawut is grateful that through the efforts of ONE Championship, the sport of Muay Thai has been paid attention to and has seen its following steadily grow.

One of the noted offerings now of the promotion, Muay Thai has been considerably spotlighted under ONE through its weekly Friday Fights series as well as huge matches featured in its main shows.

Another serving of it is on offer on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand, which will feature an all-Muay Thai card, a first in the history of the promotion.

Speaking to Combat Press, Jo Nattawut took note of the efforts put in by ONE and how it is a big shot in the arm for them in the Muay Thai community.

‘Smokin’ Jo said:

“So we need to keep Muay Thai there for the main event. Always. If it’s good, put Muay Thai in the main event or MMA in the main event in a ONE event card, that’s OK. I just want people to see Muay Thai more. Get more eyes, get more views. Eventually, we will get up there really fast. It’s just an exciting sport and it’s beautiful striking. It’s not sloppy.”

Jo Nattawut is part of the historic ONE Fight Night 17, competing in the co-headlining featherweight match against ONE debutant Luke Lessei of the United States.

He will be going for a skid-busting victory against ‘The Chef’ in their featherweight match and give his Muay Thai campaign a renewed push.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut sizes up upcoming opponent Luke Lessei

Veteran Jo Nattawut is expecting Luke Lessei to throw out some surprises in their scheduled match this week. He, however, is not deterred by it and instead expresses readiness for wherever the fight goes.

The two will collide at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand, in a featherweight Muay Thai clash.

Speaking to onefc.com in an interview, Jo Nattawut said they have studied Lessei and pinpointed his ability to be creative with his attacks and present his opponents with varying looks. He shared that they have made a game plan to address that, saying:

“With his style, he likes to play a lot. He’s a tricky guy, plays a lot. Yeah, that’s it. That’s what we see.”

At ONE Fight Night 17, Lessei is coming in as a replacement opponent after Danish fighter Niclas Larsen was sidelined by injury and had to withdraw from the contest.