ONE Fight Night 17: ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut says fans never get bored watching Muay Thai’s non-stop action

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut knows that fight fans are drawn to Muay Thai for its non-stop action. He said he is going to bring exactly that when he gets back to the battlefield this week.

The veteran Thai fighter is featured in the co-headlining bout for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be going up against promotion-debuting Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai clash.

In an interview with Combat Press, Jo Nattawut shared that after doing Muay Thai for quite a while now, he knows exactly the expectations from it. And he vows to continue delivering from his end.

The 34-year-old Thai Top Team affiliate said:

“Some people watch MMA and sometimes they get bored. Sometimes they watch boxing, they get bored. But everybody. when they watch Muay Thai, like, man, they love it. 90% of them, right?”

At ONE Fight Night 17, Jo Nattawut is out to swing back to the win column after hitting a rough patch of late.

He is coming off a spirited showing against Tawanchai PK Saenchai in October in a kickboxing showdown, where he took the Thai superstar to the limit before being edged out for the win.

In Luke Lessei, he is facing off with an opponent hungry to make a name for himself on the global stage and who has vowed to bring the heat come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai impressed with Jo Nattawut in their last fight

Jo Nattawut came in as a late replacement opponent when he took on Tawanchai PK Saenchai in October but performed far better than what many expected, including his foe, who was all praises after.

The Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand native faced off with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in a restructured kickboxing showdown.

He stepped in after original opponent Superbon Singha Mawynn, who was to take on Tawanchai for his belt, pulled out because of an injury sustained while in training.

Jo Nattawut gamely put on a show in the match, standing toe-to-toe against a highly touted opponent from end-to-end. And while he lost, Tawanchai still lauded the efforts of the veteran fighter.

“‘I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed.’ Tawanchai said after the fight.”

It is the same performance that Nattawut is looking to dish out when he returns to action on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.