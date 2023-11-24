“I want to go fast, I want to hit hard” – Jo Nattawut says he’ll go guns blazing against ONE debutant Luke Lessei

Muay Thai superstar ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut only knows to fight one way, and that’s pedal to the metal from the sound of the opening bell. That’s exactly how he’s going to step into his next fight when he heads back to the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee in a few weeks’ time.

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut is set to face ONE Championship newcomer ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei of the United States in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8.

Nattawut believes every fight he goes into has nothing to do with his opponents and everything to do with how he performs on any given night. And that’s the exact mindset he’s going to bring against Lessei.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nattawut talked about bringing his usual thunder into his next fight.

‘Smokin Jo’ said:

“I’m thinking about, ‘OK, me, just sharpen my weapons,’ you know? I want to go fast. I want to hit hard. I want to go fast. Make sure you’re on point, and that’s it for me.”

One thing fans can always expect from Nattawut is that he goes hard for every minute of every fight he’s in, and it never changes, no matter the opponent.

The end could be near for Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

34-year-old Thai fighting veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut admits his career could be coming to a close soon.

Nattawut doesn’t see himself fighting until the age of 40. In fact, he says he only has a few good years left in his career. He told ONE Championship:

“Because I’m not the guy saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna fight until 40, until 38.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Me? Maybe like one year, maybe another half year. Who knows?”

That makes his next fight against Lessei absolutely crucial if he wants to make good, lasting memories of his final years as a fighter.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.