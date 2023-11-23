“Fighting for the title would be really nice” - Jo Nattawut eyes ONE Championship gold at tail-end of career

Jo Nattawut knows his time at the highest level of the martial arts won’t go on forever, and he wants to get a shot at ONE Championship gold before he ultimately calls it a career.

The Thai star is already one of the most respected Muay Thai fighters of this generation and a win in his next match could push him to a world title shot.

Nattawut will take on American star Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai match in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Smokin’’ Jo said he’s aware of the mileage he has and how a ONE world title run would be the perfect end to an already impressive career.

Jo Nattawut said:

“And again, this is the last gas tank for me. So fighting for the title would be really nice.”

Nattawut is a former WMC Muay Thai world champion and holds a stellar 71-10-2 professional record, with five of his wins during his tenure with ONE Championship.

The 34-year-old is also ranked No. 4 in the featherweight Muay Thai division, and a win over Lessei in Bangkok could see him challenging for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship's first all-Muay Thai card and is available live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

Jo Nattawut admits his time in the fight game is coming to an end

