“I always make sure it’s about me” – Jo Nattawut not thinking about what Luke Lessei brings to the table at ONE Fight Night 17

Thai veteran Jo Nattawut is not too concerned about what his next opponent Luke Lessei is bringing in their showdown next month. Instead he is zeroing in on having a thorough preparation to be ready wherever the fight will go.

‘Smokin Jo’ shared his mindset to onefc.com ahead of his clash against Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 34-year-old Thai Top Team affiliate said:

“When it comes to me, fight camp, I always make sure it’s about me. It’s not about my opponent. I don’t think about my opponent.

Jo Nattawut is coming off an impressive showing in his last fight in October, taking to the limit ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their kickboxing showdown before losing by unanimous decision.

At ONE Fight Night 17, Nattawut is looking to get a breakthrough win that could turn things around for him after hitting a rough patch of late.

Out to clip his push, meanwhile, is Luke Lessei, who is making his ONE Championship debut in the contest and seeking to make a good impression with a win of his own.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.

Tawanchai glad to share the ring with dangerous Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defeated Jo Nattawut by unanimous decision in their kickboxing showdown back in October. But heading into the contest he said that he was glad to share the ring with the veteran fighter, who he believed would bring the best out of him.

The 24-year-old champion shared his thoughts on ‘Smokin Jo’ in an interview with onefc.com, saying:

“Jo has a sharp and heavy hand. And, he has more experience in kickboxing than me. His step is good. I consider him a tough opponent. However, it is good for me. When someone who lacks experience like me fights with a veteran. It will help me improve myself quickly..."

Sure enough, Jo Nattawut gave Tawanchai a hard time in their clash, taking the fight to the latter and showing no let-up all the way to the end.

It is the spirited showing that Nattawut is looking to take cue from as he returns to action on December 8 against ONE Championship-debuting Luke Lessei of the United States in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.