“He likes to play a lot” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut sizes up Luke Lessei’s style ahead of ONE Fight Night 17 clash

Veteran Thai fighter ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut is expecting an entertaining fight when he takes on ONE Championship-debuting Luke Lessei next month at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 34-year-old Thai Top Team athlete will collide with ‘The Chef’ in a featured featherweight Muay Thai showdown in the event happening on December 8 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to onefc.com, Jo Nattawut said they have studied his latest opponent, and found that he likes to be creative with his attacks. He, however, expressed readiness for it.

The heavy-hitting fighter said:

“With his style, he likes to play a lot. He’s a tricky guy, plays a lot. Yeah, that’s it. That’s what we see.”

Lessei is coming in as a replacement opponent after Danish fighter Niclas Larsen was sidelined by injury and had to withdraw from the contest.

Jo Nattawut is looking to swing back to the win column at ONE Fight Night 17 after hitting a rough patch of late. In his last fight in October, however, he gave rising Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai a tough time despite losing by unanimous decision in their featherweight kickboxing showdown.

Out to frustrate the Nakhon Ratchasima native is 27-year-old American Muay Thai fighter Lessei, who is out to create a huge ripple in his promotional debut by getting the better of ‘Smokin Jo.’

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.

Jo Nattawut battle-ready ahead of ONE Fight Night 17

Thai knockout artist Jo Nattawut is making a short turnaround for his next fight but is looking every bit ready to mix it up and succeed.

‘Smokin Jo’ will face off against ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai collision at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It comes just two months after taking Thai rising star Tawanchai PK Saenchai to the limit in their featherweight kickboxing clash just this October.

ONE Championship recently uploaded a video on Instagram of Jo Nattawut hitting the pads and uncorking powerful kicks in training. It was captioned with:

““Smokin” Jo Nattawut is on FIRE 🔥 Can the Thai striker claim victory over American debutant Luke Lessei on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo? 🤔 @jonattawut”

Nattawut is looking to build on his spirited showing against Tawanchai previously to get the win over ONE-debuting Lessei and swing back to the win column in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 17 headlined by the showdown between light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and Alex Roberts of Australia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.