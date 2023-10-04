“What a machine!” - Fans terrified of Jo Nattawut’s brutal knockout power

Fans praised Jo Nattawut for his aggressive and powerful striking skills.

‘Smokin’ made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018. Since then, the Thai Top Team affiliate has captured five wins across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Nattawut has endured the highs and lows of fighting in the circle. With that said, he’s secured several electrifying knockouts, making him an always dangerous fighter in the featherweight division.

ONE Championship recently shared a short highlight reel on Instagram of Nattawut’s success with the promotion. The social media post was captioned:

“"Smokin" Jo Nattawut is a DESTROYER 🤯 How will the power striker stack up against Tawanchai when they collide on Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🥊”

ONE’s comment section featured numerous fans praising ‘Smokin’ for his striking skills, including the following people saying:

“What a machine! 🔥”

“Punch and elbow throwing machine!! Leg stuck? Who cares! Throw the d*mn punches!🔥”

“Damn. Smokin Jo fought like they are owing him lunch money lol”

“Great. 🔥🔥🔥”

“That's brutaaal”

Jo Nattawut last fought in July 2022, losing against Jamal Yusupov by unanimous decision to end his three-fight winning streak in Muay Thai. Luckily for ‘Smokin,’ a massive opportunity arose that could change the trajectory of his fighting career.

On October 6, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 15. The event was expected to be headlined by Tawanchai defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a super-fight against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Unfortunately, Superbon pulled out due to a leg injury, leading to Nattawut stepping in for a non-title kickboxing bout.

Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut is a fight to keep an eye on, as the judges likely won’t be needed. The featherweight matchup and the rest of ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates