WATCH: Nong-O, Tawanchai, Rodtang, bring out some of the nastiest leg kicks in ONE Championship history

Over the past year, ONE Championship has assumed the mantle of the premier league for Muay Thai and kickboxing around the world. Their entire roster of strikers is pretty much a murderer's row of lethal assassins that can put anyone away with a single shot.

Don't believe us? Just watch this clip of some of the promotion's elite fighters putting their opponents away with nasty leg kicks:

"Wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of any of these 😣 Which one's your favorite? 🦵💥⁠"

Speaking of one-shot KOs, it's quite rare to see leg kick finishes in mainstream fighting but ONE Championship pretty much made it a normal thing due to its fighters' high level of striking.

One such KO was courtesy of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who absolutely destroyed Liam Harrison's leg with one kick at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year. The shot was so devastating that Harrison had to go through knee surgery just to repair the damage.

While the previously mentioned KO was a one-hitter quitter, a slow, torturous one was courtesy of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The dominant flyweight Muay Thai king battered Cambodia's Sok Thy with thunderous leg kicks throughout their 2018 ONE Championship Muay Thai bout. The steadily increasing amount of damage to Sok Thy's legs was so much that the Cambodian eventually caved in, in the second round.

Going back to one-shot finishes in ONE Championship, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saechai did back-to-back ones this year. At ONE Fight Night 7 back in February, the Thai world champion stopped Jamal Yusupov early in the first round with one perfectly placed leg kick. He did quite a similar one in his next fight by stopping Davit Kiria with one powerful kick - this time to the arm. The shot immediately broke Kiria's forearm and ended the bout.

At the moment, Tawanchai is set to face Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The last-minute bout came on the heels of Tawanchai's original opponent, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, getting injured in training.

