Jo Nattawut replaces injured Superbon, takes on Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15

Superbon Singha Mawynn has been ruled out of his fight against Tawanchai PK Saenchai after picking up an injury during his training camp. But there’s another Thai who’s just as game to participate in that absolute war at ONE Fight Night 15.

Former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix contender ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut will accept the challenge to take on the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative in a featherweight kickboxing battle inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

The American-based athlete is no stranger to taking on some of the best fighters in the business, and that’s a scenario he’ll likely have to face once more on the global stage of the promotion versus Tawanchai.

With three out of his five promotional wins coming by knockout, the Thai Top Team affiliate is ready to make headway in U.S. primetime and possibly push himself into a ranked spot in the division.

But before he dreams of what may unfold in the future, the 34-year-old martial artist will have to tackle an opponent who’s been having the time of his life over the past 24 months.

After securing three clear-cut victories last year, which made him ONE's 2022 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year, Tawanchai has earned another pair of knockouts in 2023.

In February, the 24-year-old superstar needed only 49 seconds to overcome Turkish striking dynamo Jamal Yusupov. At ONE Fight Night 13 in August, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made a successful switch to kickboxing with a third-round knockout of Davit Kiria.

Based on that gallery of wins and this stylistic clash, many expect the young superstar to continue his quest for two-sport glory. However, he must get past a tough Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.

In the main event of the night, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov slug it out for the interim featherweight MMA world title.