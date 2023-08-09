Young phenom Tawanchai says he still has ‘a lot of room for improvement’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai PK Saenchai continued his dominant run in ONE Championship that has elevated him into one of the best strikers on the promotion’s stacked striking roster.

With all of his wins that led to him winning the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, it can be easy to forget how early the Thai striker still is in his career.

At just 24 years of age, possibly even still years from hitting his prime, he has produced a five-fight win streak under the ONE Championship banner.

Following his title defense against Jamal Yusupov, the Muay Thai champion looked to test himself in a new division as he continues to grow and evolve as a young martial artist.

On August 4, he returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to debut in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

He hoped to make a statement before his arrival and he lived up to his words inside the third round of his promotional kickboxing debut.

Tawanchai stopped Georgian competitor Davit Kiria in the final frame of their nail-biting contest after doing damage to his arm with his ruthless kicks.

Despite his dominance over the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division and a successful debut in the kickboxing ruleset of the promotion, the superstar still believes he has a lot to learn on his way to becoming the best in the world.

In his post-event interview, Tawanchai pumped the brakes on his own hype, stating that he isn’t close to realizing his full potential yet.

The Bangkok-based athlete told ONE Championship:

“As being 24 years old I feel like there’s still a lot of room for improvement for me, especially in kickboxing rules.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.