Tawanchai unfazed by what Superbon brings to the table: “Muay Thai is my martial art”

Fresh off his first kickboxing win under the ONE Championship banner, Tawanchai is more than ready for a return to the art of eight limbs to take on one of the promotion’s most feared strikers, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai delivered an impressive performance against former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria, dispatching the Georgian standout via a third-round knockout. Still determined to one day become a two-sport ONE world champion, Tawanchai will put that dream aside for the moment to handle some business with one of the best to ever lace up the eight-ounce gloves.

However, it won’t be kickboxing that brings the two Thai warriors together. On October 6, both men will return to Muay Thai as Tawanchai puts his featherweight world title on the line in a main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 15.

Speaking about the highly anticipated superfight with the South China Morning Post, Tawanchai believes that Muay Thai is the sport where he truly shines. Whether or not that results in a win against Superbon remains to be seen:

“Well, I don't have anything specifically but I feel like Muay Thai is my martial art. Tawanchai said. “So let's see.”

Superbon will step into the bout fresh off a dominant second-round knockout against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov. Will the former featherweight kickboxing world champion add another ONE world title to his resume, or will Tawanchai continue his meteoric rise?

