Tawanchai focused on Superbon, dispels talk of potential fight with Chingiz Allazov

Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn’t thinking of bigger names in the featherweight kickboxing division, as his mind is locked on ticking Superbon Singha Mawynn off his to-do list.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion defends his golden strap against the former featherweight kickboxing king at ONE Fight Night 15 in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.

The 24-year-old superstar made his promotional kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday, emerging victorious over Davit Kiria with a third-round knockout.

It was something that many had expected him to achieve, but the manner in which he attained the highlight-reel finish left everyone inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats.

His victory bagged him a hefty US$50,000 performance bonus. And along with that came the inevitable talk about hunting Chingiz Allazov’s 26 pounds of gold.

However, in a post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, the generational talent shut any talk of a future date against the Azerbaijani-Belarusian kingpin.

Tawanchai said:

“I would like to focus on the October 7 match [with Superbon] first.”

Watch the interview here:

Should he earn another statement knockout over the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative in a couple of months, he would be pinned with the same questions about chasing down an opportunity at two-sport glory.

After all, in the form Tawanchai is in, there should be every reason to look at a fight against Allazov, a surefire barnburner for striking enthusiasts on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Relive his epic finish at ONE Fight Night 13 on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.