Tawanchai reveals he apologized to Davit Kiria for breaking his arm to pieces

Fighters often have a moment of dichotomy every time they score a highlight reel knockout.

On one hand, they’re elated to get a spectacular win, while the other makes them apologetic about what they just did to their opponent. This is something Tawanchai PK Saenchai is apparently very familiar with.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion secured one of the best wins of his ONE Championship career when he knocked out Davit Kiria in his promotional kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend.

Tawanchai didn’t just put Kiria down for a 10-count. Instead, the Thai superstar practically decimated Kiria’s right arm with a sickening roundhouse kick.

Just as any fighter would do, Tawanchai promptly celebrated with his corner after taking the win in the third round.

Tawanchai, however, took a bit of time and made sure to apologize to Kiria for the insane punishment he dished out.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Tawanchai said:

“Well, nothing much actually. I went to apologize to him for, you know, for the arm. He said congratulations. So that's all.”

Tawanchai apologized and consoled Kiria after the official announcement while the former Glory Kickboxing world champion also went to Tawanchai’s corner for some post-match pleasantries.

His nasty TKO win over Kiria wasn’t the first time that Tawanchai secured a win after breaking an opponent’s limb.

Tawanchai was matched up with Jamal Yusupov in his first defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title this past February at ONE Fight Night 7. While his match against Kiria reached the third round, Tawanchai’s bout against Yusupov didn’t even reach the one-minute mark.

Using his leg kicks early on, Tawanchai sent a stinging left kick that broke Yusupov’s right leg forcing a stoppage 49 seconds into the match.

Watch Tawanchai's entire interview below: