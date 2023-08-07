Tawanchai apologizes for being a ‘bit slow’ in masterful finish of Davit Kiria

Despite coming up with an impressive third-round technical knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video last week, Thai sensation Tawanchai PK Saenchai still felt he could have done better.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made his kickboxing debut at the ONE show on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and destroyed Davit Kiria of Georgia.

Tawanchai unleashed his trademark powerful kick that broke the arm of his opponent early in the third round, sending Kiria to the TKO loss.

Following his victory, the 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar shared that he was still adjusting his style to kickboxing and that the win could have been more impressive, saying:

“I feel excited and this is also my first time doing kickboxing here at ONE. I’m sorry if I’m a little bit slow because I had to change and adapt to a lot of styles.”

The Thai striker was all over Davit Kiria for the duration of their fight, steadily peppering the 34-year-old Georgian with ferocious kicks.

Davit Kiria tried his best to defend himself from the onslaught but with little success, with the last one eventually costing him the fight.

Tawanchai earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong for his TKO victory. More importantly, the win sent a warning in the kickboxing lane of his division that he is seeking to be a force in it as well.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.