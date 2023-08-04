“As fast as lightning” - Tawanchai breaks down horrifying leg kick KO of Jamal Yusupov

Tawanchai PK Saenchai broke down his game plan and execution that led to his first-round finish against Jamal Yusupov.

On February 24, Tawanchai defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for the first time at ONE Fight Night 7. The Thai superstar was matched up against Yusupov, who held a 3-0 promotional record at the time. The reigning featherweight Muay Thai king was expected to retain his throne, but nobody could’ve guessed how it would be done.

After less than a minute of action, the 24-year-old landed a devastating leg kick that Yusupov couldn’t recover from. During a video recently posted on ONE’s YouTube channel, the PK Saenchai affiliate detailed his mindset before and during the fight:

“This was from my last fight with Yusupov. I hit his right leg with one big kick. I needed to kick him fast. I knew coming in that he rarely defends his leg, so I would only need to hit him once. He’s a southpaw, so I moved to the left, and I threw a one-step kick. One step. Speedy kick, fast, as fast as lightning. That’s all, easy.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has his next two fights scheduled. On August 4, he will temporarily leave the featherweight Muay Thai division to compete in a kickboxing bout against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Thai superstar hopes to make a statement against Kiria to continue his pursuit of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Two months later, the PK Saenchai affiliate will return to Muay Thai to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The 24-year-old’s next world title defense will be against his most formidable opponent yet, as Superbon is his dance partner for the ONE Fight Night 15 showdown on October 6.

Tawanchai’s upcoming fights can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.