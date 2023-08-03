Tawanchai expects a “fun match” with heavy hitter Davit Kiria

Muay Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be making his kickboxing debut this week and sees it as going to be a fun match.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion switches lanes for his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Tawanchai will battle Georgian Davit Kiria in a kickboxing showdown, part of a 10-fight offering set to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Up against a fellow heavy-hitting fighter, the Thai juggernaut said his showdown with Davit Kiria will be marked by an engaging back-and-forth, which fight fans should enjoy.

Tawanchai told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“He’s a heavy hitter. He’s also very tough, and he’s also very strong. So I feel like it would be a fun match to fight with him because he’s so tough.”

Watch the interview below:

His kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13 is one of many Tawanchai is looking to compete in, in line with his push to vie for the featherweight kickboxing world title down the line.

He is coming off short work in his last outing in February, stopping Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov by technical knockout (leg kick) just 49 seconds into their match to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold.

Out to play a spoiler's role is Davit Kiria, a former Glory world champion. The veteran fighter is seeking to return to his winning ways after hitting a rough patch in his two fights last year.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.