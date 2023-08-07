LOOK: Davit Kiria’s X-ray images in bone-crushing KO loss to Tawanchai

Might as well call Tawanchai PK Saenchai the bone collector, or crusher for that matter.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made his ONE Championship kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 13 the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Despite jumping into a new sport and facing a former Glory Kickboxing world champion, Tawanchai showed why he’s an absolute force when it comes to his kicks. The Thai star didn’t just stop the fight via technical knockout, he broke Kiria’s right arm into pieces.

Kiria shared X-ray images of his broken arm on Instagram:

“I was in so good shape, the only thing that was gonna stop me was a major injury or a knockout and sadly it happened!!!”

Other fighters shared their sympathies in the comments section, including Dutch kickboxing legends Nieky Holzken and Andy Souwer.

“Wish you a speedy recovery bro,” wrote Holzken.

“Heal up soon buddy,” commented Souwer.

Kiria’s nasty injury wasn’t the first time that Tawanchai scored a TKO by breaking his opponent's limb.

Tawanchai had arguably the most harrowing knockout win of his career when he defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title for the first time at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

The 24-year-old retained the gold after he practically broke Yusupov’s right leg with a sickening left low kick.

Tawanchai is now scheduled to defend his world title once more when he takes on fellow Thai fighter and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15.

The all-Thai world title bout headlines the October 6 card which broadcasts live and free in Prime Video across North America.