Tawanchai says it would be an honor to face Chingiz Allazov ‘in the near future’

Tawanchai PK Saenchai had a dream start to his kickboxing journey in ONE Championship, and he’s targeting something bigger with more wins down the road.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion enjoyed a fantastic time last year, gaining two important wins before claiming the divisional strap against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

Earlier this year, he defended his belt with a sumptuous 49-second knockout of Jamal Yusupov. And at ONE Fight Night 13 last week, the young star kept his healthy streak running with another statement win.

Following his thigh-shattering finish of the Russian superstar in February, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym man – quite literally – crushed Davit Kiria’s arm in 29 seconds of the third round of their featherweight kickboxing duel inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The featherweight kickboxing division is, of course, packed to the brim with loads of world champions. Though Tawanchai's victory over Kiria may be a stepping stone, he knows there are loads of challenges that lie ahead.

However, if he clears that road, he understands what would inevitably fall into place – a title shot versus featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov.

Tawanchai shared his input on a possible fight against ‘Chinga’ in the future with South China Morning Post following the event.

He said:

“Well, I can't say for sure if I will face Chingiz [Allazov]. I think it's in the near future. But I respect Chingiz, Chingiz is like the best kickboxer, and if I get to face with him, that would be an honor.”

Watch the interview here:

After all, both men picked up important wins during last week's show. Should the Thai superstar gain more wins in the featherweight kickboxing division, it would make sense for him to chase glory and become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available to North American fans via replay on Amazon Prime Video.