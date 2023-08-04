Marat Grigorian says ‘powerful’ Tawanchai is special: “He’s doing very well”

Second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia will step into arguably the biggest fight of his career this Friday night, when he challenges longtime rival ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

But the 32-year-old veteran out of Hemmers Gym in The Netherlands says he’s also keeping a close eye on another fighter competing on the same card that evening.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is scheduled to see action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. He will be taking on Georgian striker Davit Kiria.

Grigorian is a huge fan of Tawanchai, and thinks the 24-year-old Thai superstar is in a good spot in his career.

The Armenian said:

“Tawanchai is doing very good fights, he's also going to face Davit Kiria this upcoming week. So I'm very excited. He's doing very well, he's young. He has good skills, he's powerful.”

While Tawanchai is indeed a very awesome fighter, Grigorian should keep focused on the task at hand. After all, it’s likely the last chance he has at the ONE world title.

