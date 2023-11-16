ONE Fight Night 17: Luke Lessei replaces injured Niclas Larsen, steps in vs. Jo Nattawut

Niclas ‘Dreamchaser’ Larsen has bowed out of his scheduled Muay Thai showdown with ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Fans, however, should not fret, as ONE Championship already found a game injury replacement in Luke Lessei.

The highly-touted American has agreed to step in on short notice to take on the hard-hitting Thai star inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While ‘The Chef’ is a newcomer in the world’s largest martial arts organization, his dynamic skillset in The Art of Eight Limbs makes him another intriguing prospect in the talent-stacked featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Lessei knows how to maximize his height and length to its full advantage and softens his targets from a distance.

The 27-year-old also possesses slick footwork, along with an unpredictable and ruthless fighting style that should bode well against the ultra-aggressive Nattawut.

Then again, Lessei must bring nothing short of his A-game to upset a veteran of Nattawut’s caliber.

With 83 professional bouts under his belt, ‘Smokin’ Jo has practically seen it all over the course of his decorated career.

The 34-year-old wants to show he still has a lot left in the tank and prove he is much better than his last three setbacks suggest.

Nattawut has five victories under the ONE banner and would love to get back in the winner’s column after defeats at the hands of Chingiz Allazov, Jamal Yusupov, and most recently, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Thai fan-favorite turned a lot of heads in his valiant performance against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin in their kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

Will Jo Nattawut end his slump? Or will Luke Lessei make a name for himself in his ONE debut?

We’ll find out soon enough at ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.