Tawanchai glad to share the ring with dangerous Jo Nattawut: “I consider him a tough opponent”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is shifting focus on short notice.

Originally scheduled for a superfight with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn this weekend, Tawanchai is now set to face ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video.

The two lock horns in a stacked card, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai says he isn’t taking Nattawut lightly, and believes this fight is a good opportunity for him to touch up on his kickboxing skills.

Tawanchai said:

“Jo has a sharp and heavy hand. And, he has more experience in kickboxing than me. His step is good. I consider him a tough opponent. However, it is good for me. When someone who lacks experience like me fights with a veteran. It will help me improve myself quickly. For his weaknesses, I can't answer because I don't know yet. But I hope I can find one or two in the ring.”

Eventually, Tawanchai wants to become a two-sport ONE world champion, with grand designs on lifting the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title from the ironclad grasp of Chingiz Allazov sometime in the future.

Which is why the 24-year-old makes it a point to participate in kickboxing bouts whenever he can, to get a feel for the different ruleset.

Tawanchai says he’s slowly getting better at it. He added:

“Yes, I felt quite tense in my first [kickboxing] match. But I don’t feel this way again in this second fight, because I am getting used to it and feel more comfortable. In my first fight, I was concerned too much about kickboxing rules. But I’m good now. I guarantee that my second fight will be better than the first one.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.