“I’m at my last gas tank right now” – Veteran Jo Nattawut wants to make final run at ONE world title before calling it quits

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Jo Nattawut understands the clock is ticking for him to realize his lifelong dream. At 34 years old, the Thai veteran doesn’t want to overstay his welcome in the unforgiving fight game.

But before he hangs up his gloves for good, ‘Smokin’ Jo wants to experience reaching the top of the mountain and call himself a ONE world champion.

His journey to 26 pounds of gold continues at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video on December 8 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Initially penciled to face the no.5 ranked Niclas Larsen, Nattawut will now face the debuting Luke Lessei as an injury replacement.

Speaking with ONE ahead of this three-round Muay Thai showdown, Nattawut candidly admitted he’s no longer the spring chicken he once was.

Still, his desire to become a world champion burns as bright as ever, and he wants to fulfill that dream before calling it a career:

“I just turned 34, and I’m at my last gas tank right now. Any fight can be my last fight. So my ultimate goal, the goal is I want to fight – I really want to fight for the title before I retire.”

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut can still hold his own against the best in the world

With a career record of 71-10-2, Jo Nattawut has already slugged it out with some of the best in the world.

Win or lose, the Thai Top Team athlete always puts on a show, as we’ve seen in his epic barnburner against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15 last month.

Jo Nattawut fearlessly stepped in on short notice against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘Smokin’ certainly had his moments in that close kickboxing fight, while some even believe he did enough to win.

If Jo Nattawut can beat Luke Lessei and string a couple more wins, then that coveted world title shot should be within his grasp soon.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.