Tawanchai says Jo Nattawut earned his respect: “He did fight very strong and I was impressed”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai says Jo Nattawut has earned his respect, after the latter’s valiant display at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Smokin’ Jo answered the call of ONE Championship after Superbon Singha Mawynn was forced out of the mega fight with Tawanchai due to an injury he suffered in his preparation for the fight. Despite the late call-up, he was game to put on a show.

However, due to the amount of time he had to prepare for the fight, many fans and pundits thought that Tawanchai would obliterate Nattawut easily through another highlight-reel knockout, but the veteran fighter held his own by staying competitive and surviving the lethal attacks from the 24-year-old world champion.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete gave high praise to the Thai Top Team representative in his post-event interview by stating:

“I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed.”

Despite being competitive and reaching the final bell, Nattawut’s efforts were not enough to get him the victory, as Tawanchai received the nod from the judges with a unanimous decision victory.

It was Tawanchai’s seventh win under the world’s largest martial arts organization after previously beating Sean Clancy, Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria.

His only defeat came at the hands of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a highly debatable split decision result in August 2021.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 15 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.