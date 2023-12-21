“Might be better than before” – More mature Nong-O says he’s in better shape than when was younger

They say that with age comes experience. For multiple-time former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama, age is nothing but a number. In fact, the 37-year-old Muay Thai veteran says he’s in even better shape now than when he was a young fighter climbing through the ranks.

Muay Thai is a brutal sport. Fighters often put their bodies on the line just to entertain fans as they represent their country on the global stage of competition. Nong-O, having competed at the highest levels of the sport for over a decade, knows this all too well.

This is why, at age 37, the Thai legend says he knows his body well enough and how to treat it more carefully.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said that with his experience, he knows how to optimize his physical preparedness for his fights.

The Thai legend said:

“I’m always 100 percent ready, I practice as usual. And it might be better than before. Because I'm getting older, I know how to train to improve my body.”

Fans can expect the best version of Nong-O Hama when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

Nong-O Hama has ONE Championship gold back in his sights

After surrendering his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold to Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year, Nong-O Hama is back and ready to make his way to world title contention once again. He just has to get past his next opponent, which is no easy task.

Nong-O Hama is set to face Scottish Muay Thai phenom Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

A victory here could net either man a shot at Haggerty and the belt.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.