“Is it me or is it Haggerty?” – Nico Carrillo says beating Nong-O would put him in the conversation as best foreign Muay Thai fighter

Scottish striking sensation Nico Carrillo believes that a victory over his next foe could place him on a lofty perch in Muay Thai.

The 25-year-old is making his biggest appearance on the global stage against an absolute legend, and will do everything in his power to come away with the victory.

Carrillo is set to face multiple-time former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo says a victory over the Thai legend will put him in the conversation, along with two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, as the best foreign Muay Thai fighters in the world today.

Carrillo said:

“Obviously, beating Nong-O would put me down arguably as one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters ever, apart from Haggerty, which is also in my mind. Then it’s off to him to prove who the best ever foreign Muay Thai fighter is in history. Is it me or is it Haggerty?”

Nico Carrillo not taking Nong-O Hama lightly

As confident as he is, Carrillo says he isn’t taking the legendary Nong-O Hama lightly, by any means. Though he is sure of victory, Carrillo will do well to exercise caution against Nong-O, who is still dangerous at the age of 37.

Carrillo said in the same interview:

“And I’m not looking past Nong-O because I know I’ve got a massive task at hand, but the day I signed with ONE Championship, I had gold on my mind.”

