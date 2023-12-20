ONE Championship is set to end 2023 with a banging all-striking card in the form of ONE Friday Fights 46, which will see the ONE featherweight and strawweight Muay Thai belts being defended in the main event and co-main event, respectively.

For fans of the striking game, one matchup that they are all looking forward to on the stacked card is taking place in the bantamweight Muay Thai division between Nong-O Hama and Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo has been on a roll since joining the world’s biggest martial arts promotion with wins over Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai, both of whom fell victim to his power with TKOs.

But there is a reason why Nong-O is a Muay Thai legend, with him claiming many titles all over the world. That inclides the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium championship four times in four different weight divisions, as well as also being a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with seven successful title defenses.

Nong-O knows that Carrillo’s camp is wary of him and made it known in an interview with ONE Championship that he is ready to fight:

“Then let’s prove it on the ring that the legend or new gen is better.”

Nong-O holds off on knockout predictions against Nico Carrillo

As big bouts go, how it comes to pass depends on a ton of factors. While there are those who enjoy making predictions, Nong-O is not indulging in them:

“Let's find out in the ring. Right now I can’t answer who gonna KO or got KO'd.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.