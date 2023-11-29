Becoming a top-ranked fighter in any combat sports promotion requires a great body of work and while Nico Carrillo is trending in the right direction towards a possible ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship title shot, his coach is not one to underestimate what Carrillo has immediately right in front of him.

Carrillo is currently on a collision course with Thai megastar Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 and the young Scottish star’s coach, JP Gallacher is still wary of the challenge that the veteran presents to his ward.

Gallacher had the following to say about Nong-O’s skills during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Don't get me wrong, I do believe Nico will knock him out, but that's not me writing Nong-O off at all. I'm fully aware of who Nong-O is, you know. I mean he's like been my idol since I was a young boy. He's beaten absolutely everybody, defended his belt like ten times and he's only lost one fight.”

How important will this bout be for Nico Carrillo and Nong-O Hama?

Carrillo and Nong-O are respectively ranked as the No. 5 and No. 1-best fighters in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. British star Liam Harrison believes that whoever wins between the two will get the next shot at Haggerty’s gold.

Gallacher’s young ward has been impressive thus far in his ONE Championship career, with wins over the likes of Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK. Saenchai. Gallacher knows how big of an opportunity it is to face Nong-O for someone like Carrillo.

