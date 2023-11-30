“It's going to be a passing of the torch” – JP Gallacher says Nico Carrillo will be "too big and too strong" for Nong-O Hama

Scottish ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai firecracker ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo could be much too big and too strong, despite his next opponent being an absolute legend, according to his head coach.

Carrillo’s mentor, JP Gallacher, says that when his ward steps into the ring, there will be a symbolic passing of the torch as the 25-year-old superstar arrives on the big stage.

‘King of the North’ is set to face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Gallacher said this about his prized pupil:

“I just do believe Nico’s too big and strong and too quick and I just feel like it's Nico’s time now. It's just going to be like a passing of the torch there.”

It’s certainly Carrillo’s biggest fight to date in his career, and in his short stint so far in ONE Championship.

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo joins the Muay Thai elite at ONE Friday Fights 46

Aside from another Nico Carrillo guaranteed banger, ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon features a massive main event showdown between two of Thailand’s greatest strikers in the modern day.

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand defends his coveted ONE Championship gold against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the evening’s headline offer.

Needless to say, the stacked card is full of compelling contests that fans are sure to lap up very easily.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.