“This is fire” - Fans loving Tawanchai’s insane workout routine in preparation for Superbon super fight

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is gearing up for what will undoubtedly be the biggest fight of his ONE Championship career thus far.

Tawanchai is set to face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

The 24-year-old Thai phenom posted a short video clip of a recent workout at the gym, where you can definitely see Tawanchai ripped and ready to go.

Tawanchai posted with the caption:

“I don’t talk I do”

Check out the clip here:

Naturally, fans have shared their thoughts on the footage. Needless to say, everyone is impressed and pumped to see Tawanchai and Superbon square off in the ONE Championship ring.

User pud_stampstar said:

“You are champion of the world Tawanchay”

User danencinia said:

“Bro this is fire”

User bigsoju45 said:

“Fucking champion forever @tawanchay_pk best to do it”

User helexia said:

“Bro is a perfect human specimen!”

User metadata_cupertino said:

“Its Game Time”

User bettercallpaul_ said:

“Inspiration for us all”

Needless to say, the world is excited to see two of the best strikers in Muay Thai and kickboxing throw down in a highly anticipated showdown.

Tawanchai was last seen at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, where he defeated ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision in a closely contested fight. The event was broadcasted from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on October 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of that event on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available to watch live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.