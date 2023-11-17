“Definition of beautiful violence” - Fans can’t get enough of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s stone-cold KO of Irish star Sean Clancy

Fans continue to praise Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his impressive knockout win against Sean Clancy.

In May 2021, Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut after establishing himself as a superstar for his fights in Lumpinee Stadium. The Thai fighter’s first test under the ONE banner was against Sean Clancy, a gritty Irishman who’s tough to finish.

Tawanchai made a statement against Clancy by battering him for the first two rounds before securing a head-kick knockout at the beginning of round three. Two and a half years later, ONE recently shared the highlights of Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Sean Clancy on Instagram with the caption:

“LEGENDARY KICK 🔥🦵 Will Tawanchai retain the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in his matchup with Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46? @tawanchay_pk”

The comment section was filled with fans impressed by the throwback highlights of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s memorable promotional debut:

“If you saw tawanchai on the street you’d think he worked in an office or a bank or something. You’d never know he was one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.”

“Clancy is one tough SOB. To take all that, and still come forward with good technique and combos. Tawanchi is just that d*mn good”

“The definition of beautiful violence 😍”

“Suched a chilled performance enough to give you nightmares!”

“This guy's fighting style is a constant taunt 😂”

“Tawanchai is cool, calm and collected. Probably made his mom tea after the fight. 🔥🔥”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has become a massive superstar since making his ONE Championship debut. He now looks to further his legacy by securing a win against a fellow world-class Thai fighter.

On December 22, Tawanchai looks to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon, the former featherweight kickboxing world champion. The highly-anticipated matchup will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46.

North American viewers can see the event live and for free on YouTube.