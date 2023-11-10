Lito Adiwang says he wants to open Tawanchai-Superbon card: “I want to start the show again”

Aside from winning the world title, there is also another thing that Lito Adiwang wants to perpetually do: be the curtain-raiser of super fight cards and set the tone for the rest of the fights.

This is exactly what he shared during his most recent interview with The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel on November 7, 2023. The exciting Filipino fighter revealed that he also wanted to open the ONE Friday Fights 46 card if he scored a quick finish in his last fight.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will feature Tawanchai PK Saenchai defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Adiwang revealed:

“Actually, my plan, if everything went well this time, if I got a finish and a good one, I would’ve wanted to ask because there’s a super fight coming up. Tawanchai vs. Superbon, I want to start the show again. I want to ask a spot for that.”

Since returning from a knee injury he suffered in March 2022 and making a successful recovery, the ‘Thunder Kid’ has been actively fighting for the past three months. He fought Adrian Mattheis in the opening match of the ONE Friday Fights 34 card on September 22, 2023, which was headlined by Rodtang and Superlek. Adiwang scored a 23-second TKO victory over the Indonesian.

Then, less than two months later, he accepted a quick turnaround match to face Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado in a rematch to once again open the ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3, 2023. The event’s main event was the champion-versus-champion clash between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty ended up knocking out Andrade in the second round to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Unfortunately for Adiwang, his dream to be part of the ONE Tawanchai-Superbon card on December 22, 2023, will not be granted because of the damage he sustained in his scrap with Miado, which requires more time to recover from.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.