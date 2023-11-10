“A total miscalculation” - Lito Adiwang admits nearly missing weight gnawed at him during Jeremy Miado bout

For the first time in his professional MMA career, Lito Adiwang has received a warning for missing weight during his rematch against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado in the curtain-raiser of ONE Fight Night 16 this past November.

The ‘Thunder Kid’ was over by 0.25 pounds when he first hit the scales in the official weigh-ins, but he was given another chance to make the strawweight limit and lose the excess pounds. Fortunately, he eventually made weight on his second attempt.

Adiwang admitted that it was a total miscalculation on his part for the extra ounces, as he told The MMA Superfan in his most recent appearance on their official YouTube channel on November 7, 2023, where he addressed the matter.

The 30-year-old said:

“For me, I know my body. I can say this was just a miscalculation on my part. It’s my first time to almost miss weight. Every time before I always come in hydrated and on the dot. This was a first and a total miscalculation on my end.”

After winning his battle against the scales, the Soma Fight Club-affiliated athlete turned his focus on his former tormentor Miado, who defeated him in their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE: X via a second-round TKO finish.

Adiwang suffered a knee injury during that fight with ‘The Jaguar', which resulted in an anti-climactic and indecisive victory. The Filipino slugger has put a definitive end to his rivalry with Miado with that masterful performance.

It was Adiwang’s sixth victory in the main roster of the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his debut in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.