How Lito Adiwang’s previous life as an overseas coach is now helping his fighting career: “I’m reaping what I sowed today”

Long before his current ONE Championship fighting career, Lito Adiwang was able to travel to different parts of Asia. He served as a combat sports coach and even fought in various fights.

As he went on with this journey, the Filipino stalwart created a lasting and lifelong connection with the people. Adiwang thinks he tried to treat them well during his time in the region.

Now, the ‘Thunder Kid’ is harvesting these connections as he is welcomed with positive reception whenever he’s there in those countries. The 30-year-old shared this in his most recent ONE Championship interview by narrating:

“I believe I’m reaping what I sowed today. I’m sharing this to everyone who I get to work with. The reason why I’m being treated this way wherever I go, maybe even like a VIP, is not simply because I’ve been there before, but with the memories I’ve built with them."

Adiwang added:

"It’s how I acted when I was starting, how I worked with them, how I approached everything properly. Looking back, I worked in Malaysia and I worked in Thailand as a coach, I fought in India and there are still people who remember me from that show. It’s not only because I put on a good fight, but because of how I was acting around them.”

Adiwang gave a valuable life lesson to everyone who also wants to experience this type of treatment anywhere in the world by adding:

“I believe that wherever you go, for as long as you’re humble and you treat the people around you right – when you meet the same people in the future, they’ll be happy to support you when you need it. I’m happy to see these connections bear fruit.”

After the conclusion of his coaching career in Indonesia and Thailand, Adiwang joined the famed gym of Team Lakay in Baguio City. It then helped him earn a ONE Championship contract through the ONE Warriors Series.

Team Lakay also guided him to win four of his seven fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization. He then moved back to Indonesia and joined HIIT Studio, where he currently trains along with other world-class athletes.

Adiwang is bracing himself for an all-important rematch with Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado on Friday, November 3. It all goes down in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the duo will be the curtain-raiser of the ONE Fight Night 16 card.

