“I have to control my emotions” – Lito Adiwang wants to temper his eagerness to get even in rematch with Jeremy Miado

The all-Filipino strawweight MMA showdown between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will have a second installment, as the two are scheduled to kick off the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. The 10-fight spectacle will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be a quick turnaround for Adiwang, as he recently fought and won his match against Adrian Mattheis in September at ONE Fight Friday Fights 34 via first-round TKO.

Prior to that swift finish of ‘Papua Badboy', the ‘Thunder Kid’ absorbed a tough second-round TKO loss at the hands of Miado in March 2022 at ONE X. Adiwang was having success in the early goings of the match, up until he suffered a knee injury that signaled the end of the bout.

18 months later, Adiwang will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat from ‘The Jaguar'. Now, he is cautious about his mindset and emotions because he needs to keep them in check once they exchange strikes anew.

The 30-year-old Filipino talked about this during a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“I just really have to focus and be smart to not get ahead of myself and be over-excited in the match. I have to control my emotions. But in the case that I get overcome by my emotions, I have to use them positively, I have to channel all those emotions positively so I can show my true strength and win the fight.”

This excitement and revenge-minded approach by the HIIT Studio representative are rooted in how Miado celebrated his victory over him in their first meeting despite seeing him in pain. Adiwang was admittedly offended by it.

Miado has since apologized for that gesture and clarified that he was just overjoyed by the victory, and the two have now cleared up the matter.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.