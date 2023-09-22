Lito Adiwang looking for highlight-reel finish of Adrian Mattheis: “It’s gonna be an all-out war”

Filipino strawweight sensation Lito Adiwang is undoubtedly one of the most exciting athletes on the whole ONE Championship roster because of his aggressive and explosive fighting style, which always thrills the fans whenever he steps inside the Circle.

His great combination of power, speed, and athleticism was the perfect recipe to earn his moniker of being the ‘Thunder Kid.’ Adiwang is now back in action after an 18-month hiatus, which was mostly dedicated to his recovery from the right knee ACL injury he suffered during his last fight with Jeremy Miado in March 2022.

The 30-year-old is now fully recovered and ready to compete, and his next opponent is ONE Championship veteran Adran Mattheis, as they will be the first featured bout of ONE Friday Fights 34, which goes down on September 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the now-HIIT Studio representative is expecting an intense battle with the Indonesian fighter and has envisioned the scenario he will be in once the bell rings.

Adiwang shared:

“I visualize the fight to be explosive and exciting from the get-go. It’s gonna be an all-out war of punches and kicks, I believe. We’ll see who’s the better striker and more complete fighter between us.”

But the ‘Thunder Kid’ has laid down his master plan against Mattheis, and that is to get the victory in any way possible, either through strikes or via submission, as he added:

“One thing I want to happen is to get a highlight reel knockout or a wonderful submission on him. He’s an extremely aggressive fighter too, so the thought of him and I just trading strikes is an exciting thought for me.”

Fans can expect a barnburner and a high-level fight between Adiwang and Mattheis because, in their combined 16 wins in ONE Championship, they were able to score 13 finishes via TKO/KO or submission.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.