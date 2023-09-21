Lito Adiwang says his power is back despite limited mobility on previously injured leg: “I’m as powerful as before”

Lito Adiwang believes he’s still as powerful as before despite sitting out nearly 18 months due to injury.

The Filipino MMA standout makes his return to action when he takes on Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang said the power in his previously injured knee is back. There is, however, the issue of mobility.

Adiwang said:

“I’ll just be honest and say that nothing beats the original. Right now, I’ll admit, the number one concern is we’ll see that my knee is slightly deformed. Second is the mobility, it’s not like the original. If I was able to stretch it to the maximum extent, right now it’s a bit limited.”

He added:

“But the power, I was able to build back up. I know I’m as powerful as before, and I know it’s back.”

This will be the first time Adiwang steps into competition after suffering a nasty knee injury in his last match at ONE X in March 2022.

It was in that encounter against fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado that Adiwang suffered an ACL tear in one of his knees.

Adiwang is one of the most exciting fighters, regardless of division, in ONE Championship and he uses an explosive striking-heavy offense to rack up seven wins in his first eight matches in the promotion.

Once part of the top five strawweight MMA ranks, ‘Thunder Kid’ is hungry to get back to the division’s higher tier and make his way to a potential shot at ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Watch Adiwang's entire interview below: