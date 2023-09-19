Lito Adiwang guarantees he’s ‘200 percent’ recovered from knee injury: “I’m ready to come back”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts fighter Lito Adiwang is fully healed from the knee injury he suffered last year and is ready to return to action and resume his ONE Championship campaign.

The ‘Thunder Kid’ made this assurance in an interview session with The MMA Superfan ahead of his scheduled return to competition on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok, saying:

“So, let’s not think too much of my injury and I’m giving you guys an assurance that I’m 200%. I’m recovered and I’m ready to come back to the game.”

Check out the interview of Lito Adiwang below:

30-year-old Adiwang, formerly of Team Lakay and is now training with HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia, is to take on Adrian Mattheis in a strawweight MMA clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be the first fight of Lito Adiwang since injuring his knee in his last outing in March 2022 against compatriot Jeremy Miado.

He was initially penciled in to return in January this year but he had to pull out on his scheduled fight because he was still feeling recurring pain on his knee. He would continue to persevere in his rehab and is now able and ready to battle.

Adrian Mattheis, 30, meanwhile, is looking to make it back-to-back victories after taking a first-round technical knockout victory over Zelang Zhaxi of China back in February.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.