Lito Adiwang says statement win over Adrian Mattheis will prove he’s still a contender: “I’m aiming for that title shot”

HIIT Studio standout Lito Adiwang is determined to deliver an impressive showing at ONE Friday Fights 34 and prove to the promotion that he is still in the hunt for the strawweight world title.

Eighteen months removed from his last outing inside the circle, ‘Thunder Kid’ will make his long-awaited return as ONE Championship heads to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for another loaded Friday Fights card.

Lito Adiwang is determined to get back into the win column after coming up short in his last two bouts against Jeremy Miado and reigning strawweight king Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Standing in his way will be Indonesian standout Adrian Mattheis, a veteran fighter with 15 career fights under the ONE banner.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of his return, Adiwang shared his determination to secure a decisive win and prove to the naysayers that he is still a contender in the strawweight division:

“That’s really my target in my return, to get an impressive win. I’ll do my best to get an impressive win so that I can show that I’m still here and I’m aiming for that title shot,” Adiwang said.

“I may have been put on the sidelines because of my injury, and I had my first streak of two straight losses in my career, but I’m still here. I really believe I’m doing all the sacrifices, I’m putting in the work to go up in the division. I’m confident that I can get back up.”

Lito Adiwang goes into the bout sporting a 71% finish rate, while Adrian Mattheis boasts an incredible 89% finish rate in ONE Championship. Needless to say, don’t blink when you’re watching these two light up the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.