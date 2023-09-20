“I’m a warrior” – Lito Adiwang details tough road to recovery after re-aggravating knee injury

After a year and a half on the shelf, Team Lakay standout Lito Adiwang will make his long-awaited return to the circle this Friday night.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will feature a can’t-miss lineup headlined by a massive battle in the art of eight limbs as the reigning and defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will put his title on the line against ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

But first, fans will see the ‘Thunder Kid’ come back after overcoming a serious knee injury.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang revealed some details about his long and strenuous journey back:

“The factors probably, well I’m a warrior. We got this warrior mentality. Second is the difficult life that I had to live through, so it’s like I was trained for this,” Adiwang said. “I felt like I could overcome this injury, especially since I’m in combat sports. This is what a lot of people don’t know about, every day I’m in training, every time I wake up, my whole body is just in a state of pain. Every part of your body is in pain.”

Coming up short in his last two appearances against current ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks and Jeremy Miado, ‘Thunder Kid’ will look to get things back on track when he faces ONE veteran Adrian Mattheis.

The ‘Papua Badboy’ has won two of his last three, scoring impressive knockouts against Alex Silva and Zelang Zhaxi.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.