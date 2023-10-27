Lito Adiwang says becoming ONE world champion will complete his redemption arc: “I really believe in myself”

Like any other professional combat sports athlete, Lito Adiwang’s ultimate goal is to eventually become a world champion. That dream is very much alive as the Filipino fighter following his impressive 23-second TKO finish of Adrian Mattheis.

Adiwang defeated ‘Papua Badboy’ in their strawweight MMA clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September, to get back in the winner’s circle after receiving back-to-back losses from Jeremy Miado and Jarred Brooks.

The ‘Thunder Kid’ will have another opportunity to inch closer to a world title shot as he rematches fellow Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado in the opening bout of ONE Fight Night 16 this November 3, which will happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his highly anticipated second meeting with ‘The Jaguar,’ Adiwang attended to his media responsibilities, where he shared that eventually we will be a world champion and that it is his main motivation to keep on fighting.

Adiwang appeared on ONE Sports’ The Game on October 25, 2023, and stated:

“I really want to be a champion here in ONE Championship. I really believe in myself, and there’s still a lot I’ve yet to achieve, still a lot of ground to make up. But I always visualized that I would become a world champion in the future. So that’s my motivation right now, these are all just obstacles on my way and these things will just make my story and my career even better.”

The HIIT Studio representative is now at the tail end of his preparations against Miado and brings his 5-3 win-loss slate under the world’s largest martial arts organization. Adiwang earned a roster spot in ONE Championship through the ONE Warriors Series in 2019, where he obliterated Alber Correia Da Silva and masterfully beat Anthony Do.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.