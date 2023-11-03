Lito Adiwang wants to erase all doubt against Jeremy Miado: “There are a lot of what ifs from that fight and I don’t like that”

Among the three setbacks that Lito Adiwang suffered in ONE Championship, his defeat to fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado in March 2022 at ONE: X was the most frustrating for him. This loss was caused by an injury mid-fight, which resulted in a second-round TKO defeat.

What pissed off the 30-year-old Filipino slugger was the fact that it was out of his control, unlike his first two losses. He faced a defeat against Hiroba Minowa in November 2020 and Jarred Brooks in November 2021, where he absorbed a fair and square result through decision and submission, respectively.

But the ‘Thunder Kid’ is past that unfortunate incident and is gearing up for a rematch with ‘The Jaguar’ in the opening bout of ONE Fight Night 16. The event takes place this Friday, November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang shared his thoughts about his previous meeting with Miado in his most recent ONE Championship interview. He also hopes that their rematch can provide entertainment to fans and an injury-free bout.

The HIIT Studio representative said:

“I just want to thank everyone who’s supported me in this journey. A lot of people have messaged me, telling me that if I wasn’t injured I would’ve won that fight. There are a lot of what ifs from that fight and I don’t like that. We hope to come in, and give a good show for the fans, and exit the ring both healthy regardless of the result.”

Adiwang is coming off a morale-boosting victory against Adrian Mattheis in his return fight since the injury. He made quick work of ‘Papua Badboy’ by engineering a 23-second TKO finish in the opening round of their strawweight match in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The explosive and exciting Filipino fighter wants to build off the momentum from that victory as he pursues a run for the world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.