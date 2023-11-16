WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon sharpens tools with Rajadamnern champ Dani Rodriguez in preparation for Tawanchai

With his mega showdown with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai inching closer, former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is turning up his preparation.

In a recent video that his gym’s official Instagram account posted, Superbon was seen doing a sparring session with reigning Rajadamnern Stadium Light Middleweight Champion Dani Rodriguez.

The post that was published on November 10, 2023, was captioned:

Rodriguez is not only a reigning champion but also holds an impressive record of 40 wins, including 18 knockouts with no defeats. Due to this immaculate record, the Swiss is ranked as the number one super welterweight fighter by the World Muay Thai organization and the WBC Muay Thai.

His presence at the camp of Superbon is a big boost, especially in emulating the techniques that Tawanchai has to simulate in sparring sessions. Their super fight will finally happen on December 22, 2023, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 after being pushed back two times before.

Superbon hopes to get the victory and capture his second world title in a second sport, thus becoming a member of the exclusive club of fighters who’ve done it before. He wants to sustain the momentum he gained from his second-round knockout victory against Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai wants to extend his reign as the undisputed king of the featherweight Muay Thai division. A win for the 24-year-old phenom will open more opportunities for him, like super fights and more world title opportunities.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.