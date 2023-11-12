Chatri Sityodtong ‘dreams’ of Tawanchai-Jonathan Haggerty clash at Wembley: “A mega fight that needs to happen”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes a superfight between Jonathan Haggerty and Tawanchai could sell out London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 saw Haggerty claim his second ONE world title. He scored a vicious second-round knockout of bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade.

'The General' is already a holder of the bantamweight Muay Thai title. A win over ‘Wonder Boy’ also earned him the previously vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown, making him a two-sport ONE world champion.

Haggerty secured back-to-back knockouts against two of the promotion’s biggest names, Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade. Now, he is on the lookout for his next big challenger.

Here's what the ONE CEO, Chatri Sityodtong said on the fight:

“Tawanchai vs. Jonathan Haggerty is a mega fight that needs to happen,” he told the South China Morning Post via text message on Thursday.

“We could do that one at Wembley,” Chatri added. “I think ONE can easily sell out Wembley Arena. I dream about selling out Wembley Stadium one day though.”

Tawanchai, who currently reigns as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, is scheduled to put his title on the line against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

If Tawanchai can earn his seventh straight win inside the Circle, perhaps a showdown with Jonathan Haggerty will follow.

‘The General’ has now won five in a row following his victory at ONE Fight Night 16.

Do you want to see Jonathan Haggerty step inside the Circle with Tawanchai inside the world-famous Wembley Stadium in 2024?

