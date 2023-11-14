Nong-O vs. Nico Carrillo added to stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 

Muay Thai living legend Nong-O Hama is set for a return to competition eight months removed from his last outing inside the ONE Circle.

The Evolve MMA representative will compete against Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Championship’s final show of the year, ONE Friday Fights 46, on December 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After defending his throne against a variety of world champions on his way to a perfect 10-0 slate on the global stage of the promotion, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion gave up his seat at the pinnacle of the division when he collided with Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 in April this year.

The Englishman needed only one round of their scheduled five-round war to finish Nong-O, creating history for himself at the same time.

That defeat, however, will only serve as a motivation for the 37-year-old superstar, who will look for career victory number 266th against Carrillo when he returns inside The Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

With plenty of tools at his disposal, Nong-O shouldn’t have to dig too deep for a victory against the Scotsman. However, he would need to be mindful of the dangers the ‘King of the North’ possesses whenever the two trade heavy leather.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy student has gotten his promotional tenure off to a flying start with two back-to-back TKO wins at ONE Friday Fights within two months.

At the 13th edition of the card, the 25-year-old bagged a third-round highlight-reel win over Turkish dynamo Furkan Karabag. In June, he returned with more fire in his arsenal and took home a second-round finish of Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 22.

With an interesting clash of styles on the table between Carillo and Nong-O, expect this three-round duel to be one that will leave the global fanbase wanting more.

ONE Friday Fights 46, broadcasting live in Asia primetime on December 22, will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

