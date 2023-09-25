Nong-O sings praises for Mikey Musumeci’s Muay Thai skills: “He is so enthusiastic and concentrated”

In a recent video on social media, Nong-O Hama was seen sharing some of his elite experience in Muay Thai.

As the former dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the 36-year-old veteran has proved himself to be one of the very best strikers in the world right now.

Though his undefeated run may have come to an end at ONE Fight Night 9 where he was stopped by Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year, he is still recognized as an elite competitor.

Nong-O was recently shown working in the gym with a world champion from a different discipline who has plans to continue working on his Muay Thai skills ahead of a potential transition into MMA later on down the line.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has spoken about how he previously trained in Muay Thai at a younger age and has been hoping to pick it back up again.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O gave his thoughts on Musumeci’s striking skills after spending some time with him in the ring.

Though he admitted that he isn’t nearly ready to start competing yet, he has faith that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will be successful in striking just like he has been in grappling.

“Seriously, I think Mikey is a fast learner," said Nong-O. "I feel that he is so enthusiastic and concentrated. Although his Muay Thai weapons may not be that beautiful right now, his determination will allow him to improve much faster. And soon, everyone will see a tougher version of Mikey, for sure.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back for free and in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.