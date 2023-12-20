“I don’t want to trade with him directly” – Nong-O says he won’t wage a war against Nico Carrillo in the pocket

37-year-old Muay Thai veteran and former multi-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama knows that, at his age, he can’t simply head to the center of the ring and trade strikes like he used to.

But, the legend has veteran experience on his side, and he plans on fully utilizing his fight intelligence in his next time in the ONE Championship ring.

Nong-O is set to face Scottish striking sensation Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

Carrillo is one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship and earned his spot on the top billing with two back-to-back electric performances at ONE Friday Fights. Nong-O is aware of his younger foe’s fighting ability, and says he will take a more defensive approach in their upcoming showdown.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O stated that it would be wise for him to avoid a firefight with Carrillo.

The Thai legend said:

“I have to be careful of his attacks. Because he can throw weapons very violently. I will focus more on dodging and defending. I don’t want to trade with him directly.”

Nong-O Hama going for the knockout against Nico Carrillo

Even at the age of 37, the legendary Nong-O remains confident in his ability to send opponents into the nether realm, and that’s exactly what the Thai veteran plans to do against upcoming opponent Nico Carrillo.

Nong-O said in the same interview:

“If I can see an opening, I’ll go for a knockout.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.