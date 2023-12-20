“Fists, feet, and fast attacks” – Thai legend Nong-O enlists help of famed coach Trainer Gae for Nico Carrillo clash

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama knows his upcoming fight is one of the most important at this stage in his career. For that reason, he has enlisted the aid of renowned Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae to help sharpen his tools for his next match.

Trainer Gae has helped many athletes reach their full potential, most notably former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and legends like Buakaw Banchamek.

One of the most legendary fighters in the history of Muay Thai, Nong-O, says he has improved quite a bit recently with help from Trainer Gae.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about his rigorous training camp for his next fight.

The 37-year-old Thai veteran said:

“I spent 2-3 months in training camp. I got Trainer Gae to help strengthen my body. I prepared Muay Thai weapons like fists, feet, and fast attacks.”

Of course, Nong-O feels he is in a must-win situation. The man he’s up against is a phenom in every sense, and should not be taken lightly.

Nong-O Hama returns to face Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo

Making his highly anticipated comeback after his shock knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year, Thai legend Nong-O Hama is ready to make his trek back up to the world title, starting this Friday night.

Nong-O is set to face Scottish striking sensation Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.