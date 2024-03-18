"I have to make sure my body is well-prepared" - Prajanchai gearing up for massive challenge vs. Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58

Prajanchai is fired up to make history on the global stage when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai king faces the division's kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, for a chance to secure two-sport world championship status inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having faced some of the best strikers in the world today, this somewhat new test doesn't entirely faze the challenger, who has over 400 fights under his belt since he turned professional.

While there will be certain facets of the fight he'll need to master, the Bangkok native knows he'll have to work on what is within his control before etching out a strategy to cancel out what the Canadian-Italian brings to the table.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his return, Prajanchai had this to say on his primary focus heading into his co-main event tilt next month.

He shared:

"My preparation is just focusing on my training routine. I have to make sure that my body is well-prepared and ready for the match. After that, I'll focus and study on my opponent with my team. [That will help me] to analyze his weakness and strength."

That single-minded approach and switch in tactic has helped the Thai warrior pick up the pace after he dropped his 26-pound gold to Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 in May 2022.

Riding on a four-match winning streak as he heads into his ONE 158 showdown, the Thai striking dynamo hopes to create history and unlock two-sport supremacy with a statement win over Di Bella inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Prajanchai won't have it easy against Di Bella

As eager as he is to walk out of the revered venue with his hand raised, Prajanchai will undeniably be up against his trickiest test under the ONE banner.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star has maintained his unbeaten resume with a pair of dominant triumphs over Danial Williams and Zhang Peimian, proving why he deserves to sit atop the kickboxing throne.

In addition, the Canadian-Italian owns a penchant for throwing combinations off his lightning-quick footwork, a trait the Thai will need to keep his eyes on if he wants to stretch his winning streak to five in a row.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App live in Asia primetime on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.