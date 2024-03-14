“The card’s going to be good” – Jonathan Di Bella believes ONE Friday Fights 58 shaping up to be an eventful night in Lumpinee

Jonathan Di Bella is excited to return to action in a card that is stacking up to be a huge night of action at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is live on April 5 with two title fights at the top of the card, as Superbon Singha Mawynn faces Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship and two strawweight champs go head-to-head.

Jonathan Di Bella will be defending his strawweight kickboxing world title against the division’s Muay Thai king, Prajanchai in his toughest test to date under the ONE Championship banner.

The kickboxing champion wants to be a part of these huge events and he’s certainly got one on his hands for his next bout.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella spoke about the anticipation for this card and how he expects the fans to be on the edge of their seats for the top two contests:

“I think the card’s going to be good. Two Thai’s and two Europeans. Superbon versus Grigorian, who’s from Amsterdam, Belgium, and then there’s me, Canadian-Italian, against Prajanchai.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella will be walking in to enemy territory

As Jonathan Di Bella pointed out, the top two fights on the card both feature two incredible Thai strikers taking on two of the very best European competitors in the world.

The fans at Lumpinee Stadium will surely be rooting for both Prajanchai and Superbon, hoping to hear ‘and new’, but that only makes the defending champion more excited for this night of fights.

Di Bella has won a lot of fans over with his performances in ONE Championship and he will once again look to do the same this time around.

The stakes are high but that is where the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion performs at his very best.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asian primetime on April 5. The card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and watch.onefc.com.